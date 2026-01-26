Leader of sex worker scouting syndicate arrested after yearlong manhunt

Tokyo police have arrested the leader of a criminal sex worker recruitment syndicate on an island over 1,000 kilometers from the Japanese capital, ending a manhunt that lasted about a year.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said they arrested Hiroaki Obata, 40, on Amami-Oshima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Monday. Police allege he illegally paid a yakuza gang member for access to operate in an area of Tokyo.

Police dispatched officers to Amami when they received a tip last Friday that a person resembling Obata was spotted. Obata had been placed on a public wanted list just two days earlier.

With more than 1,500 members, the scouting group, Natural, is believed to have raked in 4.45 billion yen in 2022 by introducing women to adult entertainment establishments nationwide.

Police have labeled it a loosely organized crime group that uses social media and other platforms to operate anonymously, alleging that some of the revenue it generated was redirected to yakuza groups.

In the arrest charge, Obata allegedly paid 600,000 yen in cash to a yakuza member in July 2023 in return for approval to recruit women in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

