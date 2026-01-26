 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Leader of sex worker scouting syndicate arrested after yearlong manhunt

3 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo police have arrested the leader of a criminal sex worker recruitment syndicate on an island over 1,000 kilometers from the Japanese capital, ending a manhunt that lasted about a year.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said they arrested Hiroaki Obata, 40, on Amami-Oshima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Monday. Police allege he illegally paid a yakuza gang member for access to operate in an area of Tokyo.

Police dispatched officers to Amami when they received a tip last Friday that a person resembling Obata was spotted. Obata had been placed on a public wanted list just two days earlier.

With more than 1,500 members, the scouting group, Natural, is believed to have raked in 4.45 billion yen in 2022 by introducing women to adult entertainment establishments nationwide.

Police have labeled it a loosely organized crime group that uses social media and other platforms to operate anonymously, alleging that some of the revenue it generated was redirected to yakuza groups.

In the arrest charge, Obata allegedly paid 600,000 yen in cash to a yakuza member in July 2023 in return for approval to recruit women in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

They are just a middle men that take a small share of initial payments. The host club group behind them is apparently immune to all law enforcements and can get away with even murders and drug trafficking.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Someone gassed him up for sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lived there for ten years.

Obvious place for someone nefarious to hide.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog