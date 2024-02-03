Life in prison sought for man over murder of woman in Kagoshima in 2020

Prosecutors have sought life in prison for a 31-year-old man accused of killing a 35-year-old woman and dumping her body in bushes along a highway in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, in 2020.

The defendant, Yuya Tabata, has admitted strangling Miharu Iwakiri, a company employee from Kanoya in Kagoshima Prefecture, in her car, with a seat belt, and leaving her body in some shrubbery by the side of National Route 220, Kyodo News reported. The two met on a social networking site.

Iwakiri, who lived with relatives, was last seen leaving her home in her car at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 16. Her family reported her missing when she failed to return home by the next day. Her body was found on Oct 29, 2020.

Police said Tabata was initially arrested earlier in October 2020 after confining another woman whom he also met online at knifepoint in Iwakiri's car in Beppu, Oita Prefecture. He was sent to police in Kagoshima for questioning over Iwakiri’s death.

During the lay judge trial at the Kagoshima District Court, Tabata denied any intent to kill, and also pleaded not guilty to the charge of abandoning a corpse, saying, “I didn't think she was dead.’'

