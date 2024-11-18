Life in prison sought for widow over murder of Japanese 'Don Juan'

Prosecutors sought on Monday a life term for a 28-year-old woman accused of murdering her wealthy husband who had described himself as the "Don Juan" of the western Japan area where he lived.

Saki Sudo is charged with causing 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki to ingest a lethal amount of an illegal stimulant drug on May 24, 2018, just months after they got married, according to the indictment.

In the trial at the Wakayama District Court, the prosecutors claimed Sudo was the only person with Nozaki at the time he ingested the drugs. They said she faced the risk of being divorced after Nozaki learned she had appeared in adult videos, and that she wanted to kill him while still married so she could inherit his fortune.

The defense, calling for Sudo's acquittal, said there was insufficient evidence to prove her guilt.

They said Sudo had no online search history for discovering a lethal amount of stimulant drugs or specific methods to ingest them.

Sudo has said that Nozaki asked her to get him the drugs for 200,000 yen, and the defense said her claim was credible given her bank records show she put the same amount into her account.

In her closing statement, Sudo said, "I want the court to make judgement after closely looking into the evidence."

The court is scheduled to hand down its ruling on Dec 12.

As the president of a liquor sales company and real estate business in Wakayama prefecture, Nozaki is said to have had a personal worth of around 1.3 billion yen. Sudo married Nozaki, who was more than 50 years older than her, in February 2018.

Nozaki gained notoriety for publishing an autobiography titled "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave 3 Billion Yen to 4,000 Beautiful Women" in 2016, likening himself to the mythical Spanish playboy. Kishu is a historical name for the region in the prefecture where he lived.

© KYODO