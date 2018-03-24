Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Life term upheld for ex-university student who said she wanted to see people die

TOKYO

A high court upheld on Friday a lower court ruling that sentenced a 22-year-old former female student of Nagoya University to life in prison for the 2014 murder of an elderly woman and attempts two years earlier to kill two of her school classmates.

The Nagoya High Court said the former student can be held liable for the crimes, dismissing her defense counsel's view that she was not mentally competent to assume criminal responsibility.

At her first trial at a district court, she said she had "wanted to see the process of people dying" and that "even now I still get the urge to kill," although she also said she wanted to become someone who does not kill.

The former student, whose name is withheld because she was a minor at the time of the crimes, was not present for the ruling by the high court.

The Nagoya District Court ruling in March 2017 found her mentally competent and convicted her of killing Tomoko Mori, 77, by striking her with an axe and strangling her with a scarf at the former student's home on Dec 7, 2014.

She was also convicted of trying to kill a female classmate in junior high school and a male classmate in senior high school by poisoning them with thallium sometime between May and July in 2012 in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture.

The defense counsel said during the appeal court hearing that the former student suffers from a serious mental illness including bipolar disorder and cannot be held responsible for what she did. The prosecutors argued the disorders had limited influence on her crimes.

Both the prosecutors and a family court have conducted psychiatric examinations of the former student and concluded she was mentally competent.

