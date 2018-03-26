List of child porn buyers helping Japanese police crackdown

Japan reported a record-high number of child pornography cases last year, reflecting a police crackdown enabled by a massive list of child porn purchasers, including teachers and politicians, they have obtained.

A National Police Agency report released earlier this month showed that Japanese police arrested or referred to prosecutors 1,703 people over a record 2,413 cases, up 316 from the year before.

Among them, the possession of child pornography nearly tripled from the year before to 201 cases, marking a major increase compared with the production of child pornography, which rose about 10 percent to 1,414 cases, and the provision and public display of such material, which was almost unchanged at 798 cases.

Behind the leap in possession cases were investigations launched following the Metropolitan Police Department's arrests of four people in May last year over suspected sales of child porn DVDs on a membership website.

After analyzing data left on computers confiscated in house searches, investigators found a list of some 7,000 purchasers, one of the largest such lists in Japan, providing names, email addresses and titles of DVDs they bought.

But what the police have since discovered through later investigations has more serious implications than the large figures.

The purchasers included people who were routinely involved with children, such as elementary school teachers and preparatory school managers, and public figures such as city council members, prefectural government officials and even police officers, showing the deep and wide extent of child pornography in the country.

The list enabled investigators to track purchasers as the seller used post offices as places for buyers to pick up the DVDs rather than receive them at home and risk being discovered by family members.

The purchasers of the child pornography DVDs had to provide their identification when collecting their packages at post offices, increasing the police's chances of gaining information that would lead to them.

"Japan's child pornography issue is notorious worldwide," said a senior investigator. "Because there is demand, there are victims, so we need to thoroughly clamp down on the crime."

While crimes unveiled through the list may be just the tip of the iceberg, the investigator said investigations based on the list were significant as they have "rung the warning bell that child pornography itself is wrong."

The Tokyo police found some 2,700 of the 7,000 people on the list can be referred to prosecutors and have provided the details to police in other prefectures. Investigations into the cases gathered pace from autumn last year and have led to the arrest of over 200 people so far.

However, future investigations may not discover such large lists of purchasers as in the digital age people communicate more through social networks, often using a closed network for sharing images, without involving outsiders like DVD retailers.

The NPA report said the biggest portion, 42.4 percent, of the cases involved children coerced or tricked into sending nude selfies taken with smartphones.

