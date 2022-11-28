Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Local assembly member arrested over murder of wife in Nagano

1 Comment
NAGANO

Police have arrested a 48-year-old local assembly member on suspicion of suffocating his wife to death in September last year at their home in Nagano Prefecture.

Daisuke Maruyama, a second-term member of the Nagano prefectural assembly who belongs to the prefectural chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has denied allegations of murdering his 47-year-old wife, Nozomi, saying he was not at the scene of the crime when the attack is presumed to have occurred, according to an investigative source.

Maruyama is suspected of suffocating his wife and killing her at their home in Shiojiri between around midnight on Sept 28 and 6:45 a.m. the following day, Nagano prefectural police said.

Regarding his whereabouts during the suspected hours, Maruyama told Kyodo News in September this year that he had been staying overnight at the assembly members' building in the city of Nagano to attend an assembly meeting.

He reiterated the claims to police that he was at the building during the suspected time of the attack, the source said.

But the police believe he may have driven home from the building during the hours in question and are analyzing traveling data of the car as well as footage from nearby security cameras, the source said.

According to an assembly source, Maruyama went drinking with a fellow member and others around 5:30 p.m. on Sept 28 after a regular session, and is believed to have returned to the assembly members' building afterward.

He was spotted past 7 p.m. at the building and again at around 11:30 p.m., the source said.

A senior member of the Nagano police told a press conference Monday night, "At the moment, we think it was conducted by a single criminal."

Maruyama is currently the chairman of the prefectural assembly's 10-member committee on general affairs, including prevention of crimes in the prefecture.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yep not going to believe him.apparently no cover story other then being an LDP member (free pass rape and murder) he is in the wind on this one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo