Local assembly member arrested over murder of wife in Nagano

Police have arrested a 48-year-old local assembly member on suspicion of suffocating his wife to death in September last year at their home in Nagano Prefecture.

Daisuke Maruyama, a second-term member of the Nagano prefectural assembly who belongs to the prefectural chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has denied allegations of murdering his 47-year-old wife, Nozomi, saying he was not at the scene of the crime when the attack is presumed to have occurred, according to an investigative source.

Maruyama is suspected of suffocating his wife and killing her at their home in Shiojiri between around midnight on Sept 28 and 6:45 a.m. the following day, Nagano prefectural police said.

Regarding his whereabouts during the suspected hours, Maruyama told Kyodo News in September this year that he had been staying overnight at the assembly members' building in the city of Nagano to attend an assembly meeting.

He reiterated the claims to police that he was at the building during the suspected time of the attack, the source said.

But the police believe he may have driven home from the building during the hours in question and are analyzing traveling data of the car as well as footage from nearby security cameras, the source said.

According to an assembly source, Maruyama went drinking with a fellow member and others around 5:30 p.m. on Sept 28 after a regular session, and is believed to have returned to the assembly members' building afterward.

He was spotted past 7 p.m. at the building and again at around 11:30 p.m., the source said.

A senior member of the Nagano police told a press conference Monday night, "At the moment, we think it was conducted by a single criminal."

Maruyama is currently the chairman of the prefectural assembly's 10-member committee on general affairs, including prevention of crimes in the prefecture.

