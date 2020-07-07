Local police chief in Fukui ticketed for off-duty driving gaffe

The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday.

Ryota Seijo has admitted to the traffic violation and paid a fine of 7,000 yen. In a statement released through the prefectural police, the police chief said, "As the top officer in charge of cracking down (on traffic violations), I apologize to the local residents."

According to the police, Seijo made the turn at a place where right turns are prohibited while driving his vehicle in the city of Fukui to go shopping in May.

The police declined to reveal the specific location or date of the traffic violation, citing privacy.

The prefectural police chief normally uses an official car with a driver for commuting.

