Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Local police chief in Fukui ticketed for off-duty driving gaffe

2 Comments
FUKUI

The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday.

Ryota Seijo has admitted to the traffic violation and paid a fine of 7,000 yen. In a statement released through the prefectural police, the police chief said, "As the top officer in charge of cracking down (on traffic violations), I apologize to the local residents."

According to the police, Seijo made the turn at a place where right turns are prohibited while driving his vehicle in the city of Fukui to go shopping in May.

The police declined to reveal the specific location or date of the traffic violation, citing privacy.

The prefectural police chief normally uses an official car with a driver for commuting.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

without details, I won't judge, my wife got a ticket for making a right turn at an intersection where there was this sign that you can't make right turns from Mon to Fri between 8 to 10 am and 4 to 6 pm. Who the hell can read that while driving??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Okay , he paid the fine but was his license endorsed and did he have to take the one day reeducation lecture ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel