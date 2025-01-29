 Japan Today
crime

London court backs extradition of 2 men to Japan over Tokyo robbery

LONDON

A London court on Wednesday gave the green light to the extradition of two British men wanted by Japanese authorities in connection with a 2015 jewelry robbery in Tokyo, overturning decisions to stop it.

The High Court in the British capital ruled that assurances offered by Japan were sufficient to ensure the rights of the accused, Joe Chappell and Kaine Wright, will be protected in Japan.

The move came after a lower court in separate earlier sessions decided against permitting the transfer of the two suspects, who were arrested in 2021, citing human rights concerns.

The judges also ruled there is sufficient evidence for a case to be prosecuted against Chappell in Japan. A lower court had already found sufficient evidence against Wright.

Chappell's and Wright's cases will now be sent back to the lower Westminster Magistrates' Court. If either of the men make an appeal to higher courts then extradition will be put on hold.

As Britain and Japan have not signed an extradition treaty, it would be the first time for Japanese police to receive fugitives from a country with which Tokyo has not signed such an arrangement.

Japanese authorities claim that on the evening of Nov. 20, 2015, Chappell, Wright and another man, Daniel Kelly, posing as customers, entered the Harry Winston jewelry store in the Omotesando Hills commercial complex in Shibuya Ward.

It is alleged the three men smashed glass showcases in the store and stole 46 pieces of jewelry worth a total of 106 million yen. A security guard was punched during the robbery.

Kelly is not facing extradition due to domestic criminal proceedings.

During the appeal, Japan argued the case against Chappell is strong, with biometric evidence, a facial recognition report and eyewitness statements supporting accusations against him.

