crime

Love hotel operator stabbed to death in Gunma

MAEBASHI, Gunma

Police are investigating the murder of a 71-year-old love hotel manager who was stabbed to death on Thursday in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture.

According to police, Tsuruko Horikoshi, who ran the Poem love hotel, was found in the corridor near her office, with stab wounds in her back and left shoulder, by a guest at around 9:50 a.m., Fuji TV reported The guest called 110. Horikoshi was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Police said no knife was found and there were no signs of a struggle in Horikoshi’s office.

Police said eight of the hotel’s 14 rooms had been used on Wednesday night, but by the time they arrived on Thursday, there were only three couples in rooms.

Horikoshi’s 36-year-old son, who helped her run the hotel, lives in a room in the building.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Bates Motel comes to mind. Seems like it was a slow night if 6 rooms were not used. Last thing a couple wants during the screams of ecstacy are knocks from police at the door asking for identification and "is this your wife?"...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

