 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

'Luffy' crime group ringleader admits to aiding robberies in trial

0 Comments
TOKYO

A senior member of a crime ring admitted Tuesday to helping it orchestrate robberies in Japan from the Philippines, as the first hearing of a trial of the group's leaders was held at a Tokyo court.

Tomonobu Kojima, 47, is accused of assisting robberies resulting in injury and other crimes directed remotely by the group known as "Luffy," a name taken from a popular manga character, and carried out by individuals enlisted through social media.

At the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors said he was in charge of finding people to carry out the robberies by soliciting for lucrative yami baito, or "shady part-time jobs."

He is also accused of handling the group's finances, prosecutors said in an opening statement.

Kojima is among four senior members who have been indicted for allegedly giving instructions to their subordinates in eight main robbery cases. The crime ring is suspected of being involved in a total of over 50 cases of robbery, theft and other crimes across 14 prefectures.

According to the indictment, Kojima introduced members recruited to committing robberies to another senior group member, Toshiya Fujita, 41, in incidents conducted from October to December 2022 in such places as Inagi in western Tokyo and Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The defendant is also accused of conspiring with another leader, Kiyoto Imamura, 41, who is believed to have used the pseudonym "Luffy," to pose as a Financial Services Agency official in 2019 to steal cash cards and withdraw money, the indictment said.

After the indictment was read out by a prosecutor, Kojima said it was "correct."

Imamura, Fujita, and 41-year-old Yuki Watanabe have also been indicted for a January 2023 robbery in Tokyo suburban city Komae that resulted in the death of a 90-year-old woman.

All four men were deported from the Philippines in February 2023. They are suspected of issuing instructions for the crimes on encrypted messaging app Telegram while being held at a Manila immigration facility.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel