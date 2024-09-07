'Luffy’ gang member gets 23 years in prison for robbery, murder of 90-year-old woman

The Tachikawa Branch of the Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 23 years in prison for the robbery and murder of a 90-year-old woman in Komae City, Tokyo, in January 2023.

The court heard that Kazunari Nakanishi, who was a university student at the time, was recruited to be part of a gang responsible for at least 50 cases of robbery and theft in 14 prefectures, Kyodo News reported. The “Luffy” gang, as it is known, was headed by four men in the Philippines, who have since been extradited to Japan.

The victim, Kinuyo Oshio, was found dead by members of her family in the basement of the three-story house. Her wrists were tied together with a zip band and she had been beaten about the head and had suffered a broken kneecap.

Oshio lived with her son, his wife and their two adult children. All four of them had left the house at around 8 a.m. on Jan 19, 2023, to go to work, leaving Oshio at home alone. The first and second floors and basement of the house had been ransacked.

Prosecutors said Nakanishi and two accomplices, dressed as delivery men, broke into the house and beat Oshio to death with a crowbar. They also stole a luxury watch and ring, with a total value of 590,000 yen.

Nakanishi told the court, "I only admit to the robbery portion," and denied causing the woman's death.

Prosecutors pointed out that smartphone and Telegram messages between Nakanishi and a gang leader indicated that it is clear the defendants understood that a robbery was being planned and that they were willing to use violence if necessary.

Nakanishi's defense argued that it was another member of the gang who actually hit the victim with the crowbar.

Presiding Judge Masaki Sugiyama called the crime "despicable and extremely vicious.”

Nakanishi’s accomplices, as well as the Luffy gang ringleaders are yet to be tried.

