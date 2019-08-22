Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Motor Co President and CEO Carlos Ghosn Photo: AP file
crime

Macron expected to raise Carlos Ghosn case with Abe at G7

0 Comments
PARIS

The wife of Carlos Ghosn on Thursday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan and Renault when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 summit in France.

The appeal is Carole Ghosn's latest effort to pressure Japan into improving what she says is the "unjust treatment" faced by her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Macron's office said the French leader is likely to again raise Ghosn's case with Abe, as he did previously on a visit to Japan. Macron is hosting the three-day Group of Seven summit from Saturday in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.

Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He denies all wrongdoing.

Carole Ghosn says she has not been allowed any contact with her husband, including phone calls or emails.

"It would be a euphemism to say that my husband's bail conditions are cruel and unusual," she said in her statement appealing for Macron's help. "The Japanese justice system isn't aligned with the standards of the other G7 nations."

Carlos Ghosn, who led major Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co for two decades, has been charged with falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and with breach of trust in diverting Nissan money toward personal investment losses and a company effectively run by him.

A date for his trial has not been set. It is routine in Japan for preparations for trials to take months.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog