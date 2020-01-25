Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PAKUTASO
crime

Cafe manager who dated one of his maids kidnapped and beaten by yakuza

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

All the pretty faces and friendly personalities you’ll find at a Japanese maid cafe are there to keep customers coming back, but it’s not like management is always blind to the charms of their female employees. At some point last year, the 28-year-old male manager of a maid cafe in Tokyo’s Akihabara neighborhood, where the maid cafe industry was born, became involved in a romantic relationship with one of the restaurant’s most popular maids.

However, although the man was the cafe’s manager, he wasn’t the owner. At some point he decided he didn’t want to work there anymore, and so he quit, even though the cafe’s owners didn’t want him to, and they weren’t any happier when they found out he’d been dating one of the maids.

The maid cafe, which media reports have alluded to as being Akihabara’s Idol Cafe @Neo, is apparently owned by members of an organized crime syndicate, and the ex-manager says that when some of the owners spotted him outside Tokyo’s Nishi Nippori Station last August, they forced him into a car and drove him to a condominium in the city’s Edogawa Ward, where he was confined for three days.

During that time, according to the police, six members of the yakuza beat the ex-manager, with their methods including hitting him with a hammer, breaking his ribs, and causing other severe injuries. On two separate occasions, the ex-manager’s captors took him to the hospital to receive medical treatment for the wounds they’d inflicted upon him, and on the third day of the ordeal he was able to make his escape and subsequently report the incident to the police.

The six men accused of the kidnapping and assault have denied the charges, but have now been placed under arrest by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

Sources: Tele Asa News via Hachima Kiko, YouTube/ANNnewsCH, TBS News

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Looking for a job in Japan? New “Sugoi Kawaii” maid cafe in Akihabara now hiring foreigners!

-- School in Tokyo lets students study with cute maids as they learn programming skills

-- Cosplayers, idols, waitresses and bikini models dress up to celebrate Maid’s Day in Japan【Pics】

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo