Malaysia detains 3 Japanese men for alleged drug trafficking

Malaysia's border control agency said Wednesday it has detained three Japanese men at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on suspicion of trafficking about 12 kilograms of cocaine.

The men arrived from Bangkok by plane on Tuesday, and during baggage screening, "suspicious images" were detected by the scanning machine, the Border Control and Protection Agency said in a statement.

"During a physical inspection of one of the six suitcases and several backpacks, officers found a substance believed to be cocaine hidden by covering the packages with anchovies and dried shrimp and vacuum packed to evade detection," the statement said.

A complete inspection confirmed that a total of 12 kg of the drug had been hidden in all six suitcases in a similar manner. The street value of the drugs is estimated at 2.4 million ringgit ($580,000), according to the agency.

The agency said the suspects are being investigated for drug trafficking, an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment and a whipping of no less than 15 strokes.

In 2009, a Japanese woman was caught with 3.5 kg of methamphetamine, also at the Kuala Lumpur airport. Mariko Takeuchi, a former nurse, was initially sentenced to be hanged, but following capital punishment reforms that took effect in 2023, her death sentence was commuted to 30 years in prison.

