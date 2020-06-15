Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Male babysitter arrested for molesting 5-year-old girl

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 30-year-old male babysitter has been arrested on suspicion of committing obscene acts on a 5-year-old girl, police said.

The suspect, Ken Arai, was hired as a babysitter in April, Fuji TV reported. He is accused of committing sexually lewd acts against the girl while babysitting her at her family’s apartment in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward and also at a public toilet in a park where he took her for a walk.

Police said the girl’s mother hired him on eight occasions in April and May because she had to work and the daycare center she used wasn’t open due to the coronavirus.

Police said Arai, who was arrested on June 12, has a nursery school and kindergarten teacher certification and registered his services on a babysitting app in July 2018. He had since received work on multiple occasions to take care of children. Police said Arai has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he couldn’t control his feelings.

Another male babysitter, Akinori Hashimoto, 28, who was registered on the same smartphone app, was arrested for sexually assaulting at least three young boys.

Police said the app was discontinued on June 4.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Castrate him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog