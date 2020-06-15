Male babysitter arrested for molesting 5-year-old girl

A 30-year-old male babysitter has been arrested on suspicion of committing obscene acts on a 5-year-old girl, police said.

The suspect, Ken Arai, was hired as a babysitter in April, Fuji TV reported. He is accused of committing sexually lewd acts against the girl while babysitting her at her family’s apartment in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward and also at a public toilet in a park where he took her for a walk.

Police said the girl’s mother hired him on eight occasions in April and May because she had to work and the daycare center she used wasn’t open due to the coronavirus.

Police said Arai, who was arrested on June 12, has a nursery school and kindergarten teacher certification and registered his services on a babysitting app in July 2018. He had since received work on multiple occasions to take care of children. Police said Arai has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he couldn’t control his feelings.

Another male babysitter, Akinori Hashimoto, 28, who was registered on the same smartphone app, was arrested for sexually assaulting at least three young boys.

Police said the app was discontinued on June 4.

