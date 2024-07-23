Male nurse arrested for punching two elderly patients at Kyoto hospital

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 23-year-old male nurse on suspicion of assaulting two elderly patients at the hospital where he worked in June.

According to police, Yusuke Nakahara is accused of punching the two patients in the face between 5 p.m. on June 13 and 1:45 a.m. on the 14th at Seijinkai Shimizu Hospital in Nishikyo Ward, NHK reported.

Police said a 92-year-old patient suffered a broken cheekbone, while the others patient, a 76-year-old man, suffered facial bruises.

According to police, the suspect has been working at the hospital since January last year and was in charge of the two patients' rooms during the night shift.

Hospital staff noticed the injuries and carried out an internal investigation, after which they contacted police.

Police said Nakahara has admitted to the allegation.

