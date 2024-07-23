 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Male nurse arrested for punching two elderly patients at Kyoto hospital

1 Comment
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 23-year-old male nurse on suspicion of assaulting two elderly patients at the hospital where he worked in June.

According to police, Yusuke Nakahara is accused of punching the two patients in the face between 5 p.m. on June 13 and 1:45 a.m. on the 14th at Seijinkai Shimizu Hospital in Nishikyo Ward, NHK reported.

Police said a 92-year-old patient suffered a broken cheekbone, while the others patient, a 76-year-old man, suffered facial bruises.

According to police, the suspect has been working at the hospital since January last year and was in charge of the two patients' rooms during the night shift.

Hospital staff noticed the injuries and carried out an internal investigation, after which they contacted police. 

Police said Nakahara has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Maybe that was him in the deer video?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel