crime

Male nurse arrested over theft of ¥100,000 from hospital patient

1 Comment
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old male nurse on suspicion of stealing approximately 100,000 yen in cash from a male patient at a hospital.

According to police, the theft occurred between 5 p.m. on June 22 and 3 a.m. on June 25 at the hospital in Aoba Ward, local media reported.  

The victim filed a theft report on June 25, prompting a police investigation of the staff at the hospital. Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation.

Furthermore, there have been multiple complaints about cash being stolen from the same hospital and police are questioning the man about his possible involvement in those incidents as well.

Title: Male nurse arrested

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old male nurse 

Why is the nurse’s gender of importance? If the nurse were not male, would it be mentioned?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

