crime

Male patient arrested for stabbing nurse at hospital in Okayama Prefecture

OKAYAMA

Police in Takahashi City, Okayama Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 31-year-old male patient on suspicion of attempting to kill a 38-year-old nurse at a hospital with a knife.

According to police, Yuji Haga is accused of stabbing the nurse multiple times in the stomach with a knife at around 9:30 a.m. on the grounds of the hospital, NHK reported. The nurse was taken to a hospital in Kurashiki City, and was in a serious but stable condition, police said.

The nurse had just finished work and was on her way home. Hospital staff who witnessed the incident detained Haga until police arrived. 

The hospital specializes in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine, and according to the hospital, Haga had been staying at a group home run by the hospital on the same premises and had been coming there regularly for medical treatment.

Police said Haga has admitted to stabbing the nurse and quoted him as saying, “I stabbed her because I just wanted to kill her.”

