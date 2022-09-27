Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media

ISHIKAWA

Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.

According to police, Shun Yamamoto, a rapper from Kawasaki City who performs under the name “SHuN-BOX,” sent a threatening message to the woman in her 20s at around 4 a.m. on Sept 22.

Local media reported that the message stated, “Something will happen to you the moment you forget about it, but I hope you’re ready for it since you only have yourself to blame.”

The woman, who is from Kanagawa Prefecture, was visiting Ishikawa Prefecture when she received the message and contacted the police. 

Police said Yamamoto, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to sending the message and quoted him as saying, “I was pissed off at her.”

Police did not clarify what the relationship between the two was.

This is national news?!

That is a pretty rubbish threat.

