Male under 20 emerges as suspect in Yasukuni shrine graffiti incident

A male under 20 who left for China earlier this week has emerged as the suspect in a graffiti incident at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, investigative sources said Friday.

The suspect was caught on a security camera on Sunday evening climbing onto the pedestal of a stone pillar, where the graffiti was found the next day. He is believed to have posted an image of the graffiti on Chinese social media, according to the sources.

The graffiti, likely drawn with a black felt-tip pen, consisted of Chinese characters and the Western alphabet, and included Chinese words meaning "toilet," police said.

The suspect, who faces a charge of property damage, came to Japan with several people a few days before the incident but headed to the shrine in Chiyoda Ward alone. He later went to Shinjuku Ward, where his hotel was located, according to the sources.

In May, the same pillar, engraved with the shrine's name, was defaced with the English word "toilet," spray-painted in red.

A Chinese man living in Japan was indicted in July for property damage and desecration of a place of worship over the case.

Two other Chinese men have been put on wanted lists for their alleged involvement in the May incident, which drew public attention due largely to a video posted on Chinese social media showing a man appearing to urinate on the pillar.

Yasukuni Shrine has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as Japanese wartime leaders who were convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal are among the more than 2.4 million war dead honored at the shrine.

© KYODO