crime

Malta sentences Japanese man to 2 years in prison for serial cat killings

ROME

A Japanese man accused of abusing and killing cats on the Mediterranean island of Malta has been sentenced to two years in prison, local media reported, with the punishment including a 40-year ban on keeping animals.

The 31-year-old man was arrested in August after mutilated cats were found in Sliema, in the island's northeast, beginning in June, according to local reports. Authorities identified the man as a suspect using security camera footage.

During the subsequent trial, the defendant admitted to attacking the animals. On Tuesday, he was also fined 15,000 euros ($17,500) and ordered to undergo three years of treatment, according to the media.

The southern European island is known as a "paradise of cats" for reportedly having more cats than humans. News of the animal abuse elicited emotional responses, resulting in an online petition calling for severe punishment against the perpetrator.

Good on the Maltese court. Why isn't this piece of trash named?

As an animal lover, I really hope this scumbag gets bullied (and a lot worse) in prison.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yesterday there was news about Japan tourist that go to Laos the fulfill their hobby, now we have Japanese weirdos that doing his hobby in Malta. What next?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

He got far less than he deserves - two years is a slap on the wrist for serially torturing animals; he should be stripped of ANY right to live freely among people who love and protect animals, removed from the country if the law permits, and barred for life from owning or approaching animals.

Good on Malta for prosecuting him - one of the great countries of Europe - and I hope Japanese authorities and Japanese citizens are loud and unequivocal in their condemnation of this idiot; there’s no place for animal cruelty in Japan or anywhere. If history teaches us anything (think the 500 Crusaders in Malta who repelled 40,000 Ottomans during the siege of 1565), communities must rally and repel those who prey on the defenseless - legally, publicly, and without mercy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

