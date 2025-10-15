Malta sentences Japanese man to 2 years in prison for serial cat killings

A Japanese man accused of abusing and killing cats on the Mediterranean island of Malta has been sentenced to two years in prison, local media reported, with the punishment including a 40-year ban on keeping animals.

The 31-year-old man was arrested in August after mutilated cats were found in Sliema, in the island's northeast, beginning in June, according to local reports. Authorities identified the man as a suspect using security camera footage.

During the subsequent trial, the defendant admitted to attacking the animals. On Tuesday, he was also fined 15,000 euros ($17,500) and ordered to undergo three years of treatment, according to the media.

The southern European island is known as a "paradise of cats" for reportedly having more cats than humans. News of the animal abuse elicited emotional responses, resulting in an online petition calling for severe punishment against the perpetrator.

© KYODO