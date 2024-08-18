¥4.5 mil stolen from man after he wins boat race bet

Some 4.5 million yen was stolen from a man Saturday after a bag containing the cash he had earned by winning a boat race bet was snatched by another man in western Japan, police said.

The suspect, wearing a helmet, approached the 73-year-old from behind near a boat race ticket shop in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, before snatching the bag and fleeing on a motorcycle parked nearby at around 8:25 p.m., police said.

The bag also contained the victim's mobile phone, police said, adding that the suspect may have targeted him for his payout money after he won the bet.

