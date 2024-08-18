 Japan Today
crime

¥4.5 mil stolen from man after he wins boat race bet

KOBE

Some 4.5 million yen was stolen from a man Saturday after a bag containing the cash he had earned by winning a boat race bet was snatched by another man in western Japan, police said.

The suspect, wearing a helmet, approached the 73-year-old from behind near a boat race ticket shop in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, before snatching the bag and fleeing on a motorcycle parked nearby at around 8:25 p.m., police said.

The bag also contained the victim's mobile phone, police said, adding that the suspect may have targeted him for his payout money after he won the bet.

suspect may have targeted

of course. I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more. I play pachinko and some of those winners get 200,000 and 300,000 payouts and it’s all cash with no tracking at all to prove how mud was stolen. Glad he wasn’t injured. Kiss the cash goodbye.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

