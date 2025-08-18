 Japan Today
crime

Man's body found at Komatsu City home; suspect arrested

KOMATSU, Ishikawa

Police in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 51-year-old man at his home.

According to police, Yusaku Takematsu, a construction worker, called police at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday and said that an acquaintance of his was not breathing, NHK reported. Paramedics arrived and found the suspect's acquaintance, Masahiro Obata, having suffered a broken nose and chest injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During questioning, police said Takematsu admitted beating Obata's head, face, and chest with his bare hands and tools at his (Takematsu’s) home between Aug 14 and the early hours of Aug 16.

