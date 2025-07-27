 Japan Today
crime

Man's body found on mountain path in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on a mountain path in Makomanai, Minami Ward.

According to police, the body was found at around 10:30 a.m. by a passerby, NTV reported. The man was in his 20s or 30s, lying on his back and partially undressed.

Police said it appeared that the man had not been dead for very long.

Police said there were no external wounds on the body and said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

