crime

Man’s body found in burned-out car; wife’s body found at home

IBARAKI

The charred remains of a man were found in a burned-out car in Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said, adding that the man’s wife was found dead at their home later in the day.

According to police, a garbage collector called 110 at around 7:30 a.m. and said there was smoke coming from a car parked along the Kinugawa riverbed in Yuki city, Fuji TV reported. When police and firefighters arrived, they found the interior of the car completely burned out and the charred remains of a man in the driver's seat.

At around noon, police visited a home in Chikusei City to whose owner the car was registered. Inside, they found the body of a woman in her 70s. Police said she had been beaten about the head with a blunt object. The house showed no signs of having been broken into.

Police said an elderly couple lived in the house and suspect the husband killed his wife, then drove to the riverbed and killed himself by setting his car on fire.

