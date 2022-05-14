Man’s body found in space between two buildings in Osaka

Police in Osaka said they are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a narrow space between two buildings.

According to police, the body of Masataka Seki, 48, was found lying on his side in a 70-cm-wide gap between the two buildings in Chuo Ward on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that his skull had been crushed and that he had been dead since around May 8.

Police said Seki, who lived in Tennoji Ward, was a member of a yakuza group and believe that his murder was the result of a feud between two splinter groups.

