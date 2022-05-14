Man’s body found in space between two buildings in Osaka

Police in Osaka said they are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a narrow space between two buildings.
According to police, the body of Masataka Seki, 48, was found lying on his side in a 70-cm-wide gap between the two buildings in Chuo Ward on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that his skull had been crushed and that he had been dead since around May 8.
Police said Seki, who lived in Tennoji Ward, was a member of a yakuza group and believe that his murder was the result of a feud between two splinter groups.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
With today’s first reporting @4:25pm, not clear if the victim’s skull was crushed somewhere else before and then his body stashed between the buildings or,
it appears that he “fell” ?
snowymountainhell
Japan’s ‘justice’ system is always ripe for speculation so, …
Given the specific statements about the victim’s ‘alleged’ affiliations,
the the case may be quickly shelved as “unresolved: assailant(s) unidentified”
or,
‘someone‘ is given up/surrenders to quell the current feud between the splinter groups.
snowymountainhell
Perhaps not related but wasn’t there another recent news story where someone inexplicably “fell” between buildings ?