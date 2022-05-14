Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man’s body found in space between two buildings in Osaka

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka said they are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a narrow space between two buildings.

According to police, the body of Masataka Seki, 48, was found lying on his side in a 70-cm-wide gap between the two buildings in Chuo Ward on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that his skull had been crushed and that he had been dead since around May 8.

Police said Seki, who lived in Tennoji Ward, was a member of a yakuza group and believe that his murder was the result of a feud between two splinter groups.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

With today’s first reporting @4:25pm, not clear if the victim’s skull was crushed somewhere else before and then his body stashed between the buildings or,

it appears that he “fell?

-“body was found [lying on his side in a 70-cm-wide gap] in a narrow space between two buildings.”- *

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan’s ‘justice’ system is always ripe for speculation so, …

Given the specific statements about the victim’s ‘alleged’ affiliations,

the the case may be quickly shelved as “unresolved: assailant(s) unidentified

or,

‘someone‘ is given up/surrenders to quell the current feud between the splinter groups.

“Police said Masataka Seki, 48, who lived in Tennoji Ward, was a member of a yakuza group and believe that his murder was the result of a feud between two splinter groups.” -

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Perhaps not related but wasn’t there another recent news story where someone inexplicably “fell” between buildings ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo