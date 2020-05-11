Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man’s body found inside minivan in Saitama Pref

1 Comment
TOKYO

Saitama prefectural police are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old man whose body was found inside a minivan in the parking lot of an apartment building in Wako City at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a resident of the apartment building called 110 and reported that a white minivan had been parked in the same spot for about a week, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived, they found the dead man with his body wrapped and bound in a blanket, with his feet protruding, in the back of the vehicle.

Police said the body had begun to decay but several knife wounds were evident in the upper part. A knife was found in the minivan. The man was identified Monday as Kazumasa Iwabuchi, of no fixed occupation.

Police said the minivan had been reported stolen from a company parking lot in Tokyo on April 13.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Mob hit?

