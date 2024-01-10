Man’s body with strangulation marks on neck found in apartment in Mie

The body of a 77-year-old man, with strangulation marks around his neck, has been found in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police reports, the body of Yasuo Kondo, a part-time worker, was found by a relative at around 3:40 p.m. on Jan 9, Kyodo News reported. The relative had been concerned after not being able to contact Kondo.

Police said Kondo was found in the living room with a clothing item wrapped around his neck, leaving deep strangulation marks.

Additionally, the body had not begun to decompose, leading police to suspect that only a short time had elapsed since Kondo’s death. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

