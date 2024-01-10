Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man’s body with strangulation marks on neck found in apartment in Mie

0 Comments
MIE

The body of a 77-year-old man, with strangulation marks around his neck, has been found in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police reports, the body of Yasuo Kondo, a part-time worker, was found by a relative at around 3:40 p.m. on Jan 9, Kyodo News reported. The relative had been concerned after not being able to contact Kondo.

Police said Kondo was found in the living room with a clothing item wrapped around his neck, leaving deep strangulation marks.

Additionally, the body had not begun to decompose, leading police to suspect that only a short time had elapsed since Kondo’s death. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog