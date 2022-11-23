Man’s naked body found in restaurant dumpster in Aichi

Police in Tsushima, Aichi Prefecture, are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the dumpster of a restaurant on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call fat 4:25 p.m. from a waste disposal company employee who said “something resembling a human foot” was inside the dumpster, local media reported.

Police went to the scene and found the naked body of a man inside the dumpster. Police said were no signs of external injury on the man’s body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today