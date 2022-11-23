Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man’s naked body found in restaurant dumpster in Aichi

AICHI

Police in Tsushima, Aichi Prefecture, are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the dumpster of a restaurant on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call fat 4:25 p.m. from a waste disposal company employee who said “something resembling a human foot” was inside the dumpster, local media reported.

Police went to the scene and found the naked body of a man inside the dumpster. Police said were no signs of external injury on the man’s body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The condition and location of the body are certainly suspicious.

