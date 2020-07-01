Man abandons mother’s body in apartment; tries to get money from her bank account

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 83-year-old mother and trying to fraudulently withdraw money from her bank account.

According to police, Takahiro Fujihara, a construction worker residing in Saitama Prefecture, is accused of not reporting the death of his mother Masako last August for about 10 days, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Fujihara claims to have discovered his mother dead when he visited her. He was quoted by police as saying he was shocked and didn’t know what to do and left. He told the apartment manager that his mother had been hospitalized.

About 10 days later, following a complaint about foul odor, an apartment resident, who was taking care of Masako, entered the apartment using a spare key and found her body.

During those 10 days, Fujihira asked a female neighbor to impersonate his mother so he could withdraw cash from Masako’s bank account. However, the withdrawal failed.

Police said an autopsy found that Masako, who had lived alone since 2013, died of heatstroke.

