Retrial of man accused of 1966 quadruple murder begins

A former professional boxer and death-row inmate accused of a 1966 quadruple murder in central Japan is innocent, his elderly sister said Friday, in the first hearing of his retrial that is likely to lead to his exoneration.
Iwao Hakamata, 87, was exempted from attending the retrial at the Shizuoka District Court, as his mental state has deteriorated after spending nearly half a century behind bars before new evidence led to his release in 2014.
"I will plead my brother's innocence for him. Please grant Iwao true freedom," 90-year-old Hideko said, appearing at the trial in his place.
Prosecutors say Hakamata is guilty, arguing in their opening statement that it was possible for him to have committed the crime at the miso shop where he was working as a live-in employee, as the suspect was likely to be someone related to the company.
Hakamata was arrested for killing the firm's senior managing director, his wife and two of their children. They were found stabbed to death at their Shizuoka Prefecture home, which had burned down.
His defense team claimed that Hakamata has had his life stolen from him and that the responsibility lay not just with the investigative authorities, but also with his counsel and judges.
"What really needs to be tried in this retrial is our country's judicial system, which brought about false charges," the defense said.
Presiding Judge Koshi Kunii said he exempted Hakamata from appearing in court because he "still has symptoms associated with detention" based on his doctor's diagnosis.
It is the first such case in which a surviving defendant has been exempt from attending hearings of their retrial, according to his defense team.
About 30 people gathered near the Shizuoka District Court to express their support for Hakamata, while he stayed at home in the city of Hamamatsu.
Holding banners and signs, they urged a swift acquittal, pointing to his advanced age.
According to the supporters, Hakamata seemed to act the same as usual as he ate his breakfast of fruit and corn and took his daily walk in the afternoon.
It is likely that Hakamata will be acquitted, as the criminal procedure law says that a retrial will be opened if there is "clear evidence to find the accused not guilty."
He initially confessed to the killings during intense interrogation but pleaded not guilty at his trial, where he was indicted for murder, robbery and arson.
His death sentence was finalized in 1980 based on a ruling that blood on five clothing items found in a miso tank 14 months after the murder matched the blood types of the victims and Hakamata.
The retrial comes after the Tokyo High Court, which was ordered by the Supreme Court in 2020 to re-examine its 2018 decision not to reopen the case, reversed course and ordered the retrial in March, citing the unreliability of the main evidence used.
The high court said there was a strong possibility that the five pieces of blood-stained clothing that Hakamata allegedly wore during the incident had been planted by investigators in the tank of miso soybean paste in which they were found.
Prosecutors argue there was no basis for fabricating the evidence and plan to question a forensic scientist.
The Shizuoka District Court put aside five days for the hearings, but proceedings are unlikely to conclude by the end of this year.
It is the fifth time in postwar Japan that a retrial has been finalized for a case in which the death penalty had been given. The four previous cases all resulted in acquittals in the 1980s.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Stephen Chin
Oh! my God! Hakamata must be freed! And granted compensation for the Forty-Seven 47 Years he was Unjustfiably Imprisoned.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
I'd hate to be convicted of murder because I happen to live in and have a relation to the victims ...
divinda
Sound like Rubin Carter.
Would be even more similar if the guy's boxing nickname was "Typhoon"...
kintsugi
One miscarriage of justice in Japanese history. The judges and prosecutors are unwilling to lose face and find him not guilty. Hakamata is no longer able to defend himself.
sakurasuki
Japan hostage justice system will want more, it doesn't matter that poor old person is 87 years old and already spent 47 years of his life in prison.
He was confessed but it was forced confession, common thing happen in Japan
https://apnews.com/article/japan-retrial-boxer-hakamada-death-row-9422f58f59fcba04c1587ce164ac1d5b
collegepark30349
This is such a travesty of justice. As I have said before, there have been numerous Justice Ministers and executions since he was convicted (134 since 1993), with many executions of murderers with fewer victims. If they are 100% sure this man is guilty, why was he not executed long ago? It really is a simple question. If they are so convinced and the evidence is indisputable, why has no one signed off on his execution? The fact that this has not happened makes it obvious that they know they are wrong and executing him would be murder. They are too cowardly to admit they are wrong, and too cowardly to send him to the gallows. I guess if he had just died of natrual causes in prison, that woudl have given them the out they are looking for.
Spitfire
Awesome comments.
Japan is a wonderful country but is has a really disturbing underbelly.
browny1
The prosecutors just can't let it go.
The era in which Hakata was condemned was notorious for police over-stepping their powers and the judiciary acquiescing to prosecutors demands.
That self-righteous pride that "we are never wrong" even if it was close to 60 years ago, sums up the status of the whole process.
If they truly believed Hakata was guilty, they would have pressed for his execution long ago, esp considering 4 people were brutally murdered.
Than in itself is so rare.
Give it up.
justasking
This stuff still goes on in Japan where police interrogate suspects without an attorney until they get confessions, and yes, the laws need to change where everyone must have an attorney before being interrogated.
lunatic
A normal Japanese prosecutor's daily routine will include withholding evidence from the defense team, presenting false testimony to the court, pressuring witnesses to testify against the defendant, and intimidating the defendant and his family.
didou
A previous prosecutor who was young at the time of murder and under pressure confessed a few years ago fake proofs were fabricated, crying in front of the camera. That’s also why it has been some retrial.
If he is judged innocent, the Japanese government will face prosecution and a huge amount of financial compensation. That’s also why, I believe, all the procedure has been so long, maybe some want to see Hakamata passing away to close the issue.
indigo
possibility = guilty
crazy!!
Keepyer Internetpoints
A textbook example of why only a simpleton or a devil supports the death penalty.
We will never know how many innocent peopel the INjustice system has murdered so far, in large part because the cases of the dead are never reopened.
Harry_Gatto
Amen to all of that.
paradoxbox
There should be serious consequences for those that enabled this miscarriage of justice. Regardless of their age, they should stand trial and if justice truly is blind, they should be imprisoned.
Corruption in law enforcement and the judicial system is absolutely despicable.
justasking
Not beyond reasonable doubt? Just possibility? Sounds about right for the famous Japan Injustice System.
Brian Wheway
@ colladgepark, yep good comment, very true, "IF" hes acquitted, in his life time, what is the rate of finacial compensation is available? either way, there is not enough financial comansation will make up for the lost time in jail. and for those who alledigly set him up on some shady evidence, what about them? they should be brought to justice, if they are still alive. is this a case of "he will do, he fits the criteria" was this a case of just getting someone to get the crime rate satistics down?