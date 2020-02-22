Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ryoichi Fuseya, charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, appears at his arraignment in court in San Jose, Calif, on Friday. Photo: Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool
crime

Japanese man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Airbnb in California

SAN JOSE

A man was arraigned Friday in the alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at the Airbnb rental home they shared in the San Francisco Bay Area, then leaving in her car with all of his belongings.

Ryoichi Fuseya, 25, appeared Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court on one count of murder with a weapon enhancement for allegedly using a knife in the killing. Fuseya is a Japanese national, sheriff’s officials said.

The body of Yuiko Takaoka was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday in San Jose.

Court documents show that when deputies arrived at the home, they spoke with the owner, who told them he rented out the back cottage to Fuseya and Takoaka. Deputies said they found Takaoka “covered under some blankets on a bed with a large amount of dried blood and major trauma under her chin,” the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Leslie wrote in a report that Takaoka's Toyota Prius was missing from the home and was eventually found at the home of Fuseya’s mother. A detective's statement does not include a motive for the killing.

Attorney Geoff Rawlings, who is representing Fuseya, declined to comment on the charges Friday.

Fuseya was arrested Wednesday after less than an hour of questioning and has been in custody since.

Airbnb has sought to to crack down on some guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting that killed five people at an Airbnb rental in a San Francisco suburb.

c

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

good let him experience USA prison

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Japanese prisons are much harder to survive than American ones.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

This guy is going to experience some real justice in the USA, I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone to be sentenced for first degree murder let alone it being in California where there is a huge gang presence. He probably will never get out

1 ( +1 / -0 )

From the photo, the guy doesn't look very remorseful.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Welcome to hardcore prison life. Predator or prey? You have to decide.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

zichi

‘Japanese prisons are much harder to survive than American ones.’

Have you been to prison in both countries?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

