Man accused of homeless woman's murder kills himself while out on bail

A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a 64-year-old homeless woman in Tokyo in 2020, has died in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the body of Kazuhito Yoshida was found on the street below an apartment building near his home on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said Saturday he had apparently jumped from the building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yoshida had been out on bail after having been arrested on suspicion of killing Misako Obayashi, a homeless woman, while she sat on a bench at a bus stop in Shibuya Ward at around 4 a.m. on Nov 16, 2020. Obayashi, who only had eight yen on her, was found collapsed on the ground, bleeding from a head injury, by a passerby at 5 a.m. near an intersection about 400 meters from Sasazuka Station.

Yoshida showed up with his mother at a koban (police box) on Nov 21, 2020, and told police he had attacked the woman. Street surveillance camera footage showed a man hitting Obayashi, who appeared to be asleep, with a shopping bag.

Yoshida was indicted in December 2020. He was released on bail in March this year ahead of his trial which was scheduled to begin on May 17.

On Saturday, Yoshida’s relatives told media that he had been unstable recently, concerned about the trial and the trouble it would cause them.

© Japan Today