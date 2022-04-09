Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man accused of homeless woman's murder kills himself while out on bail

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a 64-year-old homeless woman in Tokyo in 2020, has died in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the body of Kazuhito Yoshida was found on the street below an apartment building near his home on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported. Police said Saturday he had apparently jumped from the building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yoshida had been out on bail after having been arrested on suspicion of killing Misako Obayashi, a homeless woman, while she sat on a bench at a bus stop in Shibuya Ward at around 4 a.m. on Nov 16, 2020. Obayashi, who only had eight yen on her, was found collapsed on the ground, bleeding from a head injury, by a passerby at 5 a.m. near an intersection about 400 meters from Sasazuka Station.

Yoshida showed up with his mother at a koban (police box) on Nov 21, 2020, and told police he had attacked the woman. Street surveillance camera footage showed a man hitting Obayashi, who appeared to be asleep, with a shopping bag.

Yoshida was indicted in December 2020. He was released on bail in March this year ahead of his trial which was scheduled to begin on May 17.

On Saturday, Yoshida’s relatives told media that he had been unstable recently, concerned about the trial and the trouble it would cause them.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo