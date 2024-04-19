 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man accused of killing parents ruled mentally unfit to stand trial

CHIBA

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his parents in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, last December, after he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

According to prosecutors, Kentaro Nishizawa called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec 9 and said he had killed his parents, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the bodies of his 82-year-old father Akira and his 76-year-old mother Michie in their bedroom. Both had knife wounds to their necks and were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen.

Police quoted Nishizawa as saying he was standing with a knife in his hands and the next thing he knew, his parents were dead.

He underwent psychiatric tests for three months until April 15. The prosecutors said in a statement that as a result of the tests, Nishizawa cannot be held criminally responsible for his actions.

