Man accused of killing parents to undergo psychiatric evaluation for 3 months

The Chiba Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to have a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his parents in Funabashi last month undergo three months of psychiatric tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

According to prosecutors, Kentaro Nishizawa called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec 9 and said he had killed his parents, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the bodies of his 82-year-old father Akira and his 76-year-old mother Michie in their bedroom. Both had knife wounds to their necks and were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen.

Police quoted Nishizawa as saying he was standing with a knife in his hands and the next thing he knew, his parents were dead.

The psychiatric tests will last until April 15.

