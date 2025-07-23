Man acquitted of 1966 murder case to file damages suit vs Japan gov't

Hideyo Ogawa, the leader of Iwao Hakamata's legal team, speaks at a press conference in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on July 23, 2025.

Iwao Hakamata, who was acquitted in a retrial over a 1966 murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture, plans to file a damages suit against the Japanese government and the prefecture over fabricated evidence by investigative authorities, his legal team said Wednesday.

His lawyers said at a press conference they plan to file the suit around the anniversary of the Shizuoka District Court's Sept. 26 acquittal of Hakamata, 89, in the murder of four members of a family. They have not decided the amount of damages they will seek.

Hakamata's acquittal was finalized last October, ending his family's decades-long fight to free him from death row. The court found that investigative authorities had fabricated evidence in the case.

The court ordered the government to pay him around 217 million yen ($1.5 million) in criminal compensation in March, saying that the fabrication served as the "basis" for determining the amount.

The presiding judge said Hakamata spent about 33 of his years in detention under a death sentence, causing him to suffer "extremely severe" mental and physical pain.

In a separate suit to be filed on Aug. 18, the legal team plans to seek around 5 million yen in damages for defamation over Prosecutor General Naomi Unemoto's remark that the acquittal ruling was unacceptable, saying the decision "contains numerous problems in its reasoning."

