Man acquitted of 1966 murders files defamation suit against prosecutors

A Japanese man acquitted in a retrial of a 1966 quadruple murder filed a damages suit against the state for defamation on Thursday after the prosecutor general called the ruling that found him not guilty "unacceptable," his lawyers said.

In the suit filed at the Shizuoka District Court, Iwao Hakamata seeks some 5.5 million yen in compensation and publication of an apology for one year on the website of the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office to restore his reputation.

The filing was led by his lawyers as he has difficulty communicating due to post-incarceration syndrome.

The 89-year-old was acquitted by the Shizuoka District Court last September after spending nearly half a century on death row.

While the prosecutors gave up appealing, Prosecutor General Naomi Unemoto said in a statement about their decision that the ruling had "many problems in its reasoning," expressing deep dissatisfaction with the part that found evidence had been fabricated.

The complaint said that Unemoto's statement implied Hakamata was guilty of the murders and damaged his reputation, calling it "extremely inappropriate and illegal."

The statement "disrespects the criminal justice system" and violates the obligation to respect a not-guilty ruling, it said, urging the statement be withdrawn.

The former professional boxer was arrested in 1966, and his death sentence was finalized in 1980. The retrial began in October 2023 and the ruling was finalized on Oct 9, 2024, prompting both police and prosecutors to apologize to Hakamata.

