Man acquitted over cryptomining program that used site visitors' PCs

A Japanese court on Wednesday acquitted a man of illicitly operating computer software after he embedded a program in his website to mine cryptocurrency using the computers of site visitors.

The Yokohama District Court ruled that it would be "excessive" to punish the 31-year-old website designer, who was indicted for operating the Coinhive program without the knowledge or permission of people visiting his site, saying that the program could not be considered a computer virus.

His action "does not constitute a crime as we cannot say embedding the program was socially unacceptable," said Presiding Judge Toshihiro Homma in handing down the ruling.

Prosecutors sought a fine of 100,000 yen, claiming the man operated the program without obtaining the consent of site visitors who were unaware their computers were being used, increasing their electricity usage.

The defense called for his acquittal, arguing the program was not intended to cause damage to people's personal computers or leak private information.

The ruling did recognize the program had an impact on visitors but said it was minor.

"The house search and interrogations were troublesome," the man said after the ruling. "My job is related to the internet and I want to raise awareness about this ruling among users."

The Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement that it would study the ruling.

The man allegedly introduced Coinhive to his website between October and November of 2017.

As digital currencies are not managed by a government or central banks, cryptocurrency miners verify transaction records and add them to a digital ledger to earn virtual units in return for their service.

Coinhive starts mining on the computers of people visiting sites embedded with the program and shares the rewards between the program developer and those who have embedded it.

