 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man acting violently dies after being restrained by 4 police officers in Ibaraki Prefecture

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A 51-year-old man, who was found bleeding from his face in a parking lot in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Thursday morning, became violent after police officers tried to help him, and died later in hospital.

According to Ibaraki Prefectural Police, a woman called 110 at around 3:20 a.m., saying that some men were fighting and that she had heard what sounded like glass breaking, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

When police officers arrived, they found the man lying on his back, bleeding from a facial injury. Police said he was thrashing his arms and legs and yelling.

When the police tried to calm him down, he became violent, so four officers restrained him to prevent further injury, but he lost consciousness. The man was taken to the hospital where he died later Thursday.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death. A prefectural police spokesperson said: "At this point, we believe the police officers carried out their duties appropriately."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yokohama: A Guide To Japan’s Port City That Has It All

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog