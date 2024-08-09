Man acting violently dies after being restrained by 4 police officers in Ibaraki Prefecture

A 51-year-old man, who was found bleeding from his face in a parking lot in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Thursday morning, became violent after police officers tried to help him, and died later in hospital.

According to Ibaraki Prefectural Police, a woman called 110 at around 3:20 a.m., saying that some men were fighting and that she had heard what sounded like glass breaking, Sankei Shimbun reported.

When police officers arrived, they found the man lying on his back, bleeding from a facial injury. Police said he was thrashing his arms and legs and yelling.

When the police tried to calm him down, he became violent, so four officers restrained him to prevent further injury, but he lost consciousness. The man was taken to the hospital where he died later Thursday.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death. A prefectural police spokesperson said: "At this point, we believe the police officers carried out their duties appropriately."

© Japan Today