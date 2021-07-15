Man admits killing and injuring over 100 cats

Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 49-year-old man for violating the Animal Welfare Law after he injured a cat with an air gun inYachiyo City last November.

Police said Yuichiro Hirata, a part-time worker from Chiba City, was first arrested on April 14 for killing a cat, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted Hirata as saying, “I’ve killed or injured nearly 100 cats since three years ago. I got a thrill out of abusing cats.”

In addition to using an air gun, Hirata said he also poured boiling water on the cats, which he captured by luring them with food.

Since February 2019, there have been 15 reported incidents of cats being shot by air pellets in Chiba City and neighboring Narashino City.

