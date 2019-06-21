Man admits not reporting father’s death for months in order to keep collecting pension

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man for not reporting the death of his 86-year-old father so that he could keep collecting the dead man’s pension.

According to police, Kiyotaka Koike’s father Sueo died last December, reportedly of natural causes. Koike didn’t notify the authorities and kept the body in the house, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Koike, who was arrested Thursday on a charge of abandoning a body, was quoted by police as saying he had no money to pay for a funeral and that he needed his father’s pension for living expenses.

The body was found on June 4 when a city welfare official visited the house after not having heard from Sueo for a long time. The body was wrapped in a blanket lying on a futon in a bedroom.

© Japan Today