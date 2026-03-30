Man allegedly stabbed to death by wife after argument over living expenses

Police in Chiba City have arrested a woman in her 20s on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 28-year-old husband at their apartment on Sunday night.
According to police, a woman called 110 at around 10 p.m and said her brother had been stabbed by his wife who had then fled with their preschool-aged son, TBS reported. At the time of the incident, Kurokawa's sister was visiting.
Police rushed to the scene and found the victim, Naoki Kurokawa, bleeding from a knife wound to the chest. A blood-stained kitchen knife was nearby. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
Kurokawa’s wife and their child returned to the apartment about 3 1/2 hours later.
Police said she has admitted stabbing her husband and quoted her as saying they had been arguing over living expenses.© Japan Today
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Nancy
A dispute over living expenses is no justification for stabbing your husband to death—if such a justification even exists.
Now a child is left to grow up without her father’s love, and likely without her mother as well for years to come.
HopeSpringsEternal
Inflation is causing living expenses to spike, meaning not enough food on the table for a young family, so far more severe than old folks who hardly eat anyway and usually own their home and are just trying to live another day
Gaijinjland
Not so sure about that, Nancy. Japan is shockingly lenient to first degree murderers, especially ones who pretend to be remorseful and return to the scene of the crime with children in tow. Suspended sentence.
HopeSpringsEternal
Speculation, but seems likely this young man had no business being a dad, and was busy spending money on 'entertainment' rather than his family, probably to the point that even made keeping the kitchen stocked difficult
grc
It seems ages since we’ve read about a knife killing, or intra-family attacks