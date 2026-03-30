Man allegedly stabbed to death by wife after argument over living expenses

Police in Chiba City have arrested a woman in her 20s on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 28-year-old husband at their apartment on Sunday night.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 10 p.m and said her brother had been stabbed by his wife who had then fled with their preschool-aged son, TBS reported. At the time of the incident, Kurokawa's sister was visiting.

Police rushed to the scene and found the victim, Naoki Kurokawa, bleeding from a knife wound to the chest. A blood-stained kitchen knife was nearby. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Kurokawa’s wife and their child returned to the apartment about 3 1/2 hours later.

Police said she has admitted stabbing her husband and quoted her as saying they had been arguing over living expenses.

© Japan Today