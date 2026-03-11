Man and woman, both with stab wounds, die after being found in apartment after fire

A man and a woman died after a fire partially destroyed their apartment in Tokyo on Wednesday night. Both had stab wounds, the woman in the neck and in the man in the abdomen, police said.

According to police, the fire broke out in the apartment at around 11:20 p.m. at a 10-story building in Meguro Ward, TV Asahi reported. Another resident in the building called 119.

Twenty vehicles, including fire engines, were dispatched, and the fire was put out about one hour and 40 minutes later, but a 20-square-meter apartment on the fifth floor was burned.

Inside, firefighters found the man and woman, both unconscious and bleeding from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

Police said the apartment was locked and the two were found near the bedroom. The bedroom and living room were destroyed by the fire.

Investigators said that the woman, who was in her 30s, had contacted the police multiple times regarding her relationship with the man.

