Man apparently commits suicide after killing mother

Police in Tokyo said Saturday that a man in his 30s apparently killed his mother at her house and then jumped to his death from an apartment building.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 8:30 p.m. Friday and said he had killed his mother at her home in Shinagawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the home and found the body of a woman in her 60s in the kitchen, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was on the floor near the body.

A short time later, the body of the woman’s son, whom police believe called them, was found in the parking lot of an apartment building in Ota Ward. Police said he apparently jumped to his death from the building.

© Japan Today