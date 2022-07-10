Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man apparently commits suicide after killing mother

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Saturday that a man in his 30s apparently killed his mother at her house and then jumped to his death from an apartment building.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 8:30 p.m. Friday and said he had killed his mother at her home in Shinagawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the home and found the body of a woman in her 60s in the kitchen, bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was on the floor near the body.

A short time later, the body of the woman’s son, whom police believe called them, was found in the parking lot of an apartment building in Ota Ward. Police said he apparently jumped to his death from the building.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

What’s up with all these whackos killing their parents thesedays?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog