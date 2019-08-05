Man apparently kills himself after stabbing girlfriend

A 22-year-old man killed himself after stabbing his 21-year-old girlfriend at their apartment in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Tuesday.
According to police, a woman called 110 at around 5:55 a.m. on Monday, asking for help. She said her boyfriend had stabbed her with a knife and that he had stabbed himself, too.
Police rushed to the scene and found an unconscious man with several stab wounds, as well as a woman with stomach wounds. A bloodied kitchen knife was on the floor.
The man, identified as Ryogo Kumagai, was taken to hospital where he died at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The woman, Maya Takahashi, was in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said.
Police said Kumagai and Takahashi were living together at the apartment. Takahashi said they were experiencing troubles in their relationship. Police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her further.© Japan Today
Speed
Men need to become more manly again and toughen up.
If the girl doesn't like you or want to split then let her go.
Don't try to commit murder suicide. That's weak.
At the age of 22 there are so many other women out there for you.
towingtheline
@Speed
Are you referring to all men, or just the delicate and oversensitive 'Generation Z' (those born mid-1990s to mid-2000s)?
Andrew Crisp
We don't have all the facts yet, the girl had only been stabbed once this could have been a case of the girl stabbing the boyfriend multiple times, then herself once in an attempt to pass the blame on him as a murder suicide.
Lamilly
Lack of communication, seems many young people these days no longer know how to react using words and common sense. Wishing her a quick recovery and for her to meet a nice guy