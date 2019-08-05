Man apparently kills himself after stabbing girlfriend

A 22-year-old man killed himself after stabbing his 21-year-old girlfriend at their apartment in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 5:55 a.m. on Monday, asking for help. She said her boyfriend had stabbed her with a knife and that he had stabbed himself, too.

Police rushed to the scene and found an unconscious man with several stab wounds, as well as a woman with stomach wounds. A bloodied kitchen knife was on the floor.

The man, identified as Ryogo Kumagai, was taken to hospital where he died at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The woman, Maya Takahashi, was in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Kumagai and Takahashi were living together at the apartment. Takahashi said they were experiencing troubles in their relationship. Police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her further.

