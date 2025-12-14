Man appeals for help nearly 8 years after murder of elderly parents in Ibaraki

The eldest son of a couple who were murdered in their home in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan 1, 2018, on Saturday appealed to the public to come forward with any information that might help police solve the case.

Koichi Kobayashi, 77, and his wife, Akiko, 67, were found dead on the second floor of their home, having suffered multiple blows to the head and other parts of their body.

Bloodstains were found on the railing of the second-floor balcony, suggesting that the killer likely climbed over the balcony railing after killing the couple.

On Saturday, the couple’s son, Teruyuki, his wife and police officers handed out flyers at a shopping center near the crime scene, appealing for information, TV Asahi reported

Following the October arrest of a suspect in the murder of a housewife in Nagoya 26 years ago, Teruyuki expressed his hope that the case will be solved.

"After the Nagoya incident, I'm hopeful that our case could be next. I'm looking forward to a DNA reinvestigation,” he said.

A reward of 1 million yen has been offered for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the prefectural police toll-free number 0120-144-559.

