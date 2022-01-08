Man arrested after 3-hour siege in Tokyo restaurant

A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a three-hour siege at a Tokyo yakiniku restaurant.

Police said the man, Akito Araki, of unknown occupation, entered the restaurant in the basement of a building in Yoyogi, Shibuya Ward, Fuji TV reported. He had dinner and then at around 9:30 p.m., he gave the manager a note in which he said he had activated a home-made bomb in a box connected to a cell phone attached with tape to his arm. He also brandished two knives and told the manager to call 110.

Araki locked the door and barricaded it with chairs. He refused to come out while police negotiated with him. The stand-off continued until about 12:30 a.m. when police decided to break in. The manager was able to escape out the back door and was not harmed.

Police said there was no bomb in the box Araki brought to the restaurant. He was quoted by police as saying he had been homeless for the past two weeks since coming to Tokyo from Nagasaki and wanted to end his life. He told police he thought that if he committed a major crime, he would get the death penalty.

© Japan Today