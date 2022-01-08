Man arrested after 3-hour siege in Tokyo restaurant

A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a three-hour siege at a Tokyo yakiniku restaurant.
Police said the man, Akito Araki, of unknown occupation, entered the restaurant in the basement of a building in Yoyogi, Shibuya Ward, Fuji TV reported. He had dinner and then at around 9:30 p.m., he gave the manager a note in which he said he had activated a home-made bomb in a box connected to a cell phone attached with tape to his arm. He also brandished two knives and told the manager to call 110.
Araki locked the door and barricaded it with chairs. He refused to come out while police negotiated with him. The stand-off continued until about 12:30 a.m. when police decided to break in. The manager was able to escape out the back door and was not harmed.
Police said there was no bomb in the box Araki brought to the restaurant. He was quoted by police as saying he had been homeless for the past two weeks since coming to Tokyo from Nagasaki and wanted to end his life. He told police he thought that if he committed a major crime, he would get the death penalty.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Aneed Moorehead
How sad :(
are there any homeless programs in Tokyo? Such as shelters or access to food banks?
Meiyouwenti
Don’t worry. He will be served three meals a day in a police detention.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
He told police he thought that if he committed a major crime, he would get the death penalty.
Since the bomb was fake, are making bomb threats and eating without paying subject to the death penalty in Japan?
treble4punk
This is really sad on many levels. Is he aware that the death sentence is carried out without prior warning years after sentencing?
Larr Flint
What he did was wrong however, I understand his feelings.
The government with PM talks about wealth distribution while regular people don't have work or their businesses are being shut down due to the pandemic.
Salaries are decreasing or stagnant.
There is another emergency state in front of us so even more people won't have jobs while product prices are increasing.
There will be more desperate people like this gentleman.