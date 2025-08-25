Man arrested after 3 people slashed in western Japan

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after three people were slashed in a home in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, local authorities said.

One of the victims made an emergency call at around 10 a.m. saying, "I was slashed with a kitchen knife. I am bleeding from my wrist and back."

When police arrived, they found a man in his 90s and his wife in her 80s who lived in the home, and a neighbor in his 70s injured on a nearby street. The victims were taken to hospital and all were conscious, according to local police.

The three are believed to have been stabbed inside the home.

According to police, the suspect was found approximately 300 meters from the home where the attack occurred.

Police said the suspect, Yuji Inoue, an unemployed resident of Nishinomiya, has admitted to stabbing the victims with a kitchen knife. He was quoted as saying it was the woman he wanted to kill.

The incident occurred in a residential area about one kilometer southwest of Hanshin Electric Railway's Koshien Station.

© Japan Today/Kyodo