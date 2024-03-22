Man arrested after 3 women stabbed in Kumamoto building

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed three women inside a building in Kumamoto City on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. in the basement floor of a building in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. A passerby called police to say that a man holding a kitchen knife with blood on it was standing on the sidewalk.

Police arrested Kimiaki Nara, manager of a bar on the basement floor of the building, nearby. He had a blood-stained knife in his possession.

Police said the three women, one aged 21, and the other two in their late teens, were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds. One of the women staggered onto the street, clutching a knife protruding from her stomach, witnesses told media.

The three victims all worked at the bar.

