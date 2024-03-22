Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after 3 women stabbed in Kumamoto building

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed three women inside a building in Kumamoto City on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. in the basement floor of a building in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. A passerby called police to say that a man holding a kitchen knife with blood on it was standing on the sidewalk.

Police arrested Kimiaki Nara, manager of a bar on the basement floor of the building, nearby. He had a blood-stained knife in his possession.

Police said the three women, one aged 21, and the other two in their late teens, were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds. One of the women staggered onto the street, clutching a knife protruding from her stomach, witnesses told media.

The three victims all worked at the bar.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Terrible. What the heck was he thinking?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel