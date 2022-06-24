Man arrested after allegedly groping woman walking home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old man on on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly groped a woman as she walked home last month.

According to police, Heisuke Uchiyama, a company executive from Suginami Ward, is accused of hugging the woman from behind on a pedestrian bridge near Hachimanyama Station along the Keio Line in Setagaya Ward at about 10 p.m. on May 25, Kyodo News reported. The woman, a part-time worker in her 50s, was heading home at the time.

Police said she told them that Uchiyama covered her mouth with one hand and groped her body with his other hand. She was not injured, police said.

Several similar incidents have been reported in the same area since the end of 2021. Uchiyama has alluded to his involvement in those incidents, police said.

